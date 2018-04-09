Kore (CRYPTO:KORE) Price Reaches $2.33 on Exchanges

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Kore coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00034710 BTC on exchanges. Kore has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kore has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053226 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012178 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00082427 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022264 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00452764 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Kore

Kore is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official website is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kore (KORE) is an x13 algorithm alternative crypto currency. The block time is 60 seconds – the PoS rate is 8% and the PoW phase lasts 7 days. There was a premine of 0.83%. “

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kore using one of the exchanges listed above.

