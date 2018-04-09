Kore (KORE) Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kore has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Kore coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00036652 BTC on exchanges. Kore has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053116 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00081015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022441 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00437568 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore Profile

Kore is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. The official website for Kore is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kore (KORE) is an x13 algorithm alternative crypto currency. The block time is 60 seconds – the PoS rate is 8% and the PoW phase lasts 7 days. There was a premine of 0.83%. “

Buying and Selling Kore

Kore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

