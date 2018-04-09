Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Sell

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

NASDAQ KRYS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.94 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

In other news, insider Krish S. Krishnan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,991,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

