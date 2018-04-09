K&S AG (SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.74 ($28.07).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. equinet set a €24.40 ($30.12) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a price target on shares of K&S in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

K&S (ETR SDF) opened at €23.34 ($28.81) on Friday. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a one year high of €24.74 ($30.54). The firm has a market cap of $4,550.00 and a PE ratio of 29.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ks-ag-sdf-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.