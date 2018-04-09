Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Kuehne + Nagel has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,780.00, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.92.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/kuehne-nagel-khngy-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Kuehne + Nagel Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kuehne + Nagel (KHNGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.