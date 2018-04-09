Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

KLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

KLIC opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1,727.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,608,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,631,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after buying an additional 685,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 564,072 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

