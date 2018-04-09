Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 444,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,727.87, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 54,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

