Kura Oncology (KURA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,049. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

