Kyber Network Price Tops $0.99 (CRYPTO:KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014725 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Tidex, Kucoin and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $132.59 million and $6.32 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00777993 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00175516 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, Liqui, Coinrail, Mercatox, Tidex, BigONE, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Huobi, TDAX, EtherDelta, Gate.io, COSS and OKEx. It is not possible to buy Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

