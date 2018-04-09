L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L3 Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 44.7813947735274 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of NYSE:LLL traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,550. The company has a market cap of $16,253.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. L3 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.40, for a total transaction of $320,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $8,048,810.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,498 shares of company stock valued at $99,436,117. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

