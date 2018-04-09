L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. The company also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. In addition to its strong presence in the U.S. defense space, the company continues to enjoy a steady flow of Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contracts as well. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends, ongoing share repurchases and earnings accretive acquisitions. Apart from boosting dividend payments, the company also carries out share buybacks to maximize shareholder value. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. Going forward, margin headwinds may continue on account of lower contract profit rates on select new business. The company also underperformed its broader industry in the last one year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLL. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised L3 Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NYSE:LLL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.40. The company had a trading volume of 119,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16,253.37, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $8,140,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,498 shares of company stock worth $99,436,117. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after buying an additional 240,875 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 327,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after buying an additional 209,886 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 3,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 119,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 102,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

