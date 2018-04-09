Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $27,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 22,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $162.64. 597,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,637. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $134.19 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $16,472.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 12.15%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,202 shares in the company, valued at $38,090,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total value of $213,813.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,309.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock worth $9,851,701. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

