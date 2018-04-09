Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock Price

Media stories about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.4650848021336 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.68. The company had a trading volume of 388,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16,472.13, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

In other news, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total transaction of $213,813.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,309.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,202 shares in the company, valued at $38,090,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock worth $9,851,701. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

