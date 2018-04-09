Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Receives $17.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 251,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,739. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,671.49, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 62.36, a current ratio of 62.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

