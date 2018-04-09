Ladenburg Thalmann Begins Coverage on Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC)

Ladenburg Thalmann started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GECC. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock remained flat at $$9.25 during trading on Thursday. 13,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,009. The firm has a market cap of $98.54, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 million. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. equities analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $65,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,235 shares of company stock worth $278,217 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Quantum Capital Management owned about 0.46% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is focused on generating interest and capital appreciation by investing in the capital structures of middle-market companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company also focuses on making multi-year investments, primarily in secured and senior unsecured debt instruments that it purchases in the secondary markets, though it may also originate investments or acquire them directly from issuers.

