Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $135,108,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $120,534,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,636,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 466,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $51.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,520.43, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.56 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

