Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 32,442 Shares of PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Sterling Global Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 351,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio by 16.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.51 on Monday. PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: "Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 32,442 Shares of PowerShares Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 Portfolio (NASDAQ:PDBC)" was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily.

