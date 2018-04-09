Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 22.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 354,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 267,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 25,149 shares in the last quarter.

PGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 262,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,683. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This is a boost from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

