Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,962 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

PZA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 172,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,524. PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from PowerShares National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

