MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDU. Williams Capital cut their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5,456.81, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $28.54.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity.

