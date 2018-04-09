Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.84.

SPR stock opened at $80.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9,224.38, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.48%.

Spirit AeroSystems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP Stacy Cozad sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $100,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Edward Brown sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

