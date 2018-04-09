Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,972 First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.88% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDMV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,134,000.

HDMV stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

