Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Unilever by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Unilever by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $56.34. 1,180,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,011. Unilever plc has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $69,459.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4452 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

