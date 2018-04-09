LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,123,960,000 after purchasing an additional 662,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,366,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,879,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,607,142,000 after purchasing an additional 280,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,009.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $701,696.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $834.60 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

