Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 86.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $68,286.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.1141 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-35644-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lyg-updated-updated.html.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.