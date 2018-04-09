Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Lake Street Capital Analysts

Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESIO. ValuEngine raised Electro Scientific Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Electro Scientific Industries from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Electro Scientific Industries stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.70, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.63%. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue was up 227.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electro Scientific Industries news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

