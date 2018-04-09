Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2149808044065 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of LBAI opened at $19.80 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $939.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 million. analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 2,870 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $58,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Marino acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,270 shares of company stock worth $290,805 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

