Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price

Media headlines about Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8213862752056 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 131,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,604. The company has a market cap of $939.63, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Mark J. Fredericks sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $58,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,270 shares of company stock worth $290,805. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

