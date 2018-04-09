Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.94.

LRCX stock traded down $8.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.72. 1,476,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,663. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lam Research has a one year low of $124.91 and a one year high of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,105.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Lam Research declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $390,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 6,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.28, for a total value of $1,385,320.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 820,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

