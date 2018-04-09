Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lamprell (LAM)

Lamprell (LON:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAM. Investec reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($1.02) target price (down from GBX 81 ($1.14)) on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Lamprell from GBX 82 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

LAM traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 76.50 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 59,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,745. Lamprell has a 52 week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.77).

In related news, insider Mel Fitzgerald bought 11,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,709.80 ($12,310.67).

Lamprell Company Profile

Lamprell plc, through its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company engages in the design and construction of new build jackup drilling rigs and multi-purpose liftboats; offshore construction activities, such as complex living quarters, wellhead decks, topsides, jackets, parts for FPSOs/FPUs, and other offshore fixed facilities; and fabricates packaged, pre-assembled, and modularized units, as well as accommodation modules and complex process modules for onshore LNG and downstream modular construction projects It also provides oil and gas contracting services, including land rig, rig refurbishment and maintenance, and site work services; engineering and construction services; and manpower supply and ancillary services.

