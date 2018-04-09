Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) vs. Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ: LMRK) and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Gladstone Commercial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Infrastructure Partners and Gladstone Commercial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners 26.99% 10.41% 2.48% Gladstone Commercial 6.26% 2.36% 0.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landmark Infrastructure Partners and Gladstone Commercial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners $52.63 million 7.65 $19.25 million $0.65 24.77 Gladstone Commercial $94.80 million 5.22 $5.93 million $1.52 11.45

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gladstone Commercial. Gladstone Commercial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landmark Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and Gladstone Commercial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Infrastructure Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gladstone Commercial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus target price of $18.90, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Commercial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Gladstone Commercial pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners pays out 226.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Commercial pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners beats Gladstone Commercial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in various states of the United States, such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado and New Jersey. The Company’s properties have tenants from various industries, such as telecommunications; healthcare; automobile; electronics; information technology; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; personal and non-durable consumer products; machinery; banking; childcare; buildings and real estate; beverage, food and tobacco; printing and publishing; education; home and office furnishings, and oil and gas.

