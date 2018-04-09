UBS set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.18 ($87.88).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €61.80 ($76.30) on Thursday. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52 week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €73.00 by UBS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lanxess-lxs-pt-set-at-73-00-by-ubs.html.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

