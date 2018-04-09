Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

LSCC stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.10.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,154,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 743,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,157.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,606,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 697,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 384,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a United States-based company, which develops semiconductor technologies that it monetizes through products, solutions and licenses. The Company operates through two segments: the core Lattice (Core) business, which includes intellectual property (IP) and semiconductor devices, and Qterics, a discrete software-as-a-service business unit in the Lattice legal entity structure.

