Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 49.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $22,066,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 21.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 196,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.00. 1,361,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,030. The company has a market cap of $14,390.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Dover’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

In related news, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Burns acquired 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,730.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,611.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

