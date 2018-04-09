Elkfork Partners LLC Sells 22,832 Shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Elkfork Partners LLC decreased its position in Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Lazard worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Lazard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,589,000 after purchasing an additional 91,021 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,687,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,087 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lazard by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,680,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Lazard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,673,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lazard by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,350,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after purchasing an additional 126,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Lazard from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lazard from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $810,605.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $3,461,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,708,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,320 shares of company stock worth $5,053,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZ opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $6,786.76, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

