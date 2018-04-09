LBRY Credits (LBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $408,901.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $408,901.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00759351 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was June 23rd, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 534,059,500 coins and its circulating supply is 159,159,497 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

