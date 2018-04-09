Reviewing Meredith (MDP) & Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) and Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Meredith has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lee Enterprises has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meredith and Lee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34% Lee Enterprises 9.04% -18.41% 2.59%

Dividends

Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Lee Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Meredith pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meredith has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meredith and Lee Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meredith $1.71 billion 1.40 $188.92 million $4.00 13.40 Lee Enterprises $566.94 million 0.21 $27.48 million $0.31 6.61

Meredith has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Enterprises. Lee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meredith, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Meredith shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Meredith shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meredith and Lee Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67 Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meredith currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Meredith’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meredith is more favorable than Lee Enterprises.

Summary

Meredith beats Lee Enterprises on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.

