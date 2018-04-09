JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Legal & General (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 218 ($3.08) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

LGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Legal & General from GBX 290 ($4.10) to GBX 295 ($4.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.97) price target on shares of Legal & General in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.88 ($3.80).

LGEN traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 263.70 ($3.73). The company had a trading volume of 9,168,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General has a 12-month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.96).

In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £1,642.74 ($2,321.89). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,725.44 ($2,438.78). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,228 shares of company stock worth $588,035 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

