Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Lending Club (LC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lending Club (NYSE:LC) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Lending Club worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lending Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lending Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Lending Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Lending Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lending Club by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,524,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,653. Lending Club has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,423.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lending Club had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lending Club will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LC. UBS assumed coverage on Lending Club in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lending Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Lending Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lending Club from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lending Club from $5.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lending Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

In other Lending Club news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen bought 7,696,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $27,474,777.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,776,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lending Club

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

