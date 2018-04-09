Lennar (LEN) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Lennar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lennar from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Lennar stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14,776.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $347,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,067,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $8,693,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,650. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/lennar-len-price-target-lowered-to-78-00-at-credit-suisse-group.html.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.