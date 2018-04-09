LEOcoin (LEO) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $23.25 million and $20,334.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003432 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, LEOxChange, C-CEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.05899800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.03 or 0.09430610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01702320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.02473240 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00201805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00609993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.02626330 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 109,178,513 coins and its circulating supply is 100,821,094 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.