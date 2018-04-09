LGI Homes (LGIH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wedbush upgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

LGIH stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1,634.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.46 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,565,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,400 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $78,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,265.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,432 shares of company stock worth $7,506,512 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Midas Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

