Liberty Expedia Holdings (LEXEA) Director Robert R. Hammond Sells 1,156 Shares

Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ:LEXEA) Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $45,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liberty Expedia stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,182. Liberty Expedia Holdings has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $36.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Liberty Expedia had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Expedia by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia by 46.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Expedia by 1,524.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Expedia Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

