Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $25,944.53, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class A had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc – Class A will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc – Class A declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $228,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,081.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 127,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc – Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

