Liberty Global (LBTYA) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $43.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.46.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,090. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25,378.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,655 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,055,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after acquiring an additional 378,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 433.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 372,854 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

