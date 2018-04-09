Liberty Interactive QVC Group (QRTEA) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Liberty Interactive QVC Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Interactive QVC Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s peers have a beta of 1.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Interactive QVC Group $10.38 billion $2.44 billion 7.75 Liberty Interactive QVC Group Competitors $13.26 billion $329.84 million 35.28

Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Liberty Interactive QVC Group. Liberty Interactive QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty Interactive QVC Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Interactive QVC Group 1 1 8 0 2.70 Liberty Interactive QVC Group Competitors 105 502 1893 47 2.74

Liberty Interactive QVC Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.53%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Liberty Interactive QVC Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Interactive QVC Group 11.64% 17.97% 6.67% Liberty Interactive QVC Group Competitors -0.91% -1,897.02% -2.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Interactive QVC Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Interactive QVC Group

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc. (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc. (Evite). The Company’s segments include QVC, zulily, and Corporate and other. Evite is an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. As of December 31, 2016, QVC marketed and sold a range of consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs distributed to approximately 362 million households each day and through its Websites, including QVC.com, and other interactive media, such as mobile applications. Zulily’s merchandise includes women’s, children’s and men’s apparel, children’s merchandise and other products, such as kitchen accessories and home decor.

