Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 21,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,726,656.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $57.57 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $100,536.45, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

