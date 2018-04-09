Liberty Media (LSXMA) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.44

Media coverage about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.1093866654787 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media in a report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Liberty Media in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $41.06. 299,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,310. The company has a market capitalization of $13,788.87, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Liberty Media has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. research analysts expect that Liberty Media will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users.

