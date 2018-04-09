ValuEngine Downgrades Liberty Tax Service (TAX) to Hold

Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ:TAX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Tax Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Liberty Tax Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TAX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $129.37, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. Liberty Tax Service has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Liberty Tax Service by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Tax Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Tax Service by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Tax Service by 259.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Tax Service during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Tax Service Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

