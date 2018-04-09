EI Group (LON:EIG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.33) price objective on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) price target on shares of EI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EI Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.37).

EIG traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123.60 ($1.75). The company had a trading volume of 504,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. EI Group has a one year low of GBX 118.20 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 153 ($2.16).

About EI Group

Ei Group plc, formerly Enterprise Inns plc, is a leased and tenanted pub company in the United Kingdom. The Company includes a portfolio of businesses comprising a range of operating models and trading styles. Its businesses include Ei Publican Partnerships, Ei Commercial Properties, Ei Managed Operations and Ei Managed Investments.

